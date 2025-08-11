Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 21.31% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 2308.85 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 21.31% to Rs 233.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 192.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 2308.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2092.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2308.852092.6318.0418.77430.57389.28330.51290.39233.21192.24

