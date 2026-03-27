Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 1.62%, Gains for third straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1595.5, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.23% in last one year as compared to a 2.39% gain in NIFTY and a 7.02% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1595.5, up 1.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.5% on the day, quoting at 22956.8. The Sensex is at 74113.48, down 1.54%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has added around 5.45% in last one month.