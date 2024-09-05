SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd soars 0.1%, rises for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 769.3, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.66% in last one year as compared to a 28.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.75% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 769.3, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 25185.05. The Sensex is at 82289.75, down 0.08%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has risen around 10.11% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23834.05, up 0.11% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.14 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 771.5, up 0.47% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is down 7.66% in last one year as compared to a 28.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 20.75% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 30.26 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

