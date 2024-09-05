Bosch Ltd spurts 4.95%, up for third straight session

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 34057.2, up 4.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 76.69% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% gain in NIFTY and a 63.12% gain in the Nifty Auto index. Bosch Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34057.2, up 4.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25182.65. The Sensex is at 82274.5, down 0.09%. Bosch Ltd has added around 4.15% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25934.25, up 0.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 35430 shares today, compared to the daily average of 31660 shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 33992.05, up 4.48% on the day. Bosch Ltd is up 76.69% in last one year as compared to a 28.41% gain in NIFTY and a 63.12% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 50.2 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

