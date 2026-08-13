Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 1815.1, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.89% in last one year as compared to a 1.05% jump in NIFTY and a 20.22% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1815.1, up 2.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 24372.4. The Sensex is at 77912.55, down 0.07%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has slipped around 1.37% in last one month.