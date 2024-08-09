Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Paisalo Digital consolidated net profit rises 8.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 36.99% to Rs 186.55 crore

Net profit of Paisalo Digital rose 8.02% to Rs 41.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.99% to Rs 186.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 136.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales186.55136.18 37 OPM %74.9682.60 -PBDT56.7652.80 8 PBT55.8052.04 7 NP41.4938.41 8

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

