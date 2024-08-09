The Investment Trust of India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 12.39 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.25% to Rs 70.81 crore

Net profit of The Investment Trust of India reported to Rs 12.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 22.25% to Rs 70.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 57.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.70.8157.9229.591.1920.083.1717.530.5812.39-1.28

