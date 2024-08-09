Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jeevan Scientific Technology consolidated net profit rises 109.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 12.88 crore

Net profit of Jeevan Scientific Technology rose 109.62% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.8810.39 24 OPM %25.0819.54 -PBDT3.012.10 43 PBT1.490.63 137 NP1.090.52 110

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

