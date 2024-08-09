Jeevan Scientific Technology consolidated net profit rises 109.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.97% to Rs 12.88 crore

Net profit of Jeevan Scientific Technology rose 109.62% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.97% to Rs 12.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.8810.3925.0819.543.012.101.490.631.090.52

