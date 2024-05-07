IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 45.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.24% to Rs 2061.24 crore

Net profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 45.12% to Rs 188.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.24% to Rs 2061.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1619.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 15.86% to Rs 605.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 720.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 7409.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6401.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

