IRB Infrastructure Developers consolidated net profit rises 45.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.24% to Rs 2061.24 croreNet profit of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 45.12% to Rs 188.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.24% to Rs 2061.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1619.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 15.86% to Rs 605.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 720.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.74% to Rs 7409.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6401.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News