At meeting held on 07 May 2024

The Board of Kajaria Ceramics at its meeting held on 07 May 2024 has approved a project to set up a manufacturing facility of tiles adhesive at Gailpur (Rajasthan), having annual capacity of 36000 tonnes with an estimated project cost of Rs. 15 crore.

