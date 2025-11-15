Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRB Infrastructure Trust wins NHAI road project in Uttar Pradesh

IRB Infrastructure Trust wins NHAI road project in Uttar Pradesh

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
IRB Infrastructure Developers announced that IRB Infrastructure Trust, associate of the company has received a Letter of Award from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of involving Tolling, Operation, Maintenance and Transfer of Lucknow-Ayodhya Section of NH-28 (New NH-27) from km 15.400 to km 137.970, Ayodhya-Gorakhpur Section (Km. 136.759 to Km. 252.860) stretch of NH-28 (New NH-27) and Lucknow-Sultanpur Section of NH-731 from Km. 90.370 to km. 217.795 in the state of Uttar Pradesh (TOT-17).

Key highlights of the project:

IRB Infrastructure Developers will be the Project Manager for the Project.

The Trust to pay upfront Bid Concession Fee of Rs. 9,270 crore to NHAI for revenue-linked Concession Period of 20 years.

Trust's asset portfolio will increase by ~20% to ~Rs 65,000 Crore with addition of this project with a long-term revenue & cashflow generation visibility.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Allcargo Logistics approves change in MD, CFO and company secretary

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Diltiazem hydrochloride tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 72.31% in the September 2025 quarter

India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Osia Hyper Retail standalone net profit rises 55.49% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story