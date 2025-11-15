Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Diltiazem hydrochloride tablets

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for Diltiazem hydrochloride tablets

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Diltiazem Hydrochloride Tablets USP, 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Cardizem Tablets, 30 mg, 60 mg, 90 mg, and 120 mg, of Bausch Health US, LLC.

Diltiazem hydrochloride tablets are indicated for the management of chronic stable angina and angina due to coronary artery spasm.

Alembic has a cumulative total of 230 ANDA approvals (210 final approvals and 20 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 10:11 AM IST

