India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 30.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of India Glycols rose 30.88% to Rs 65.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 49.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.63% to Rs 1092.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 961.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1092.20961.2014.4312.05122.0991.0383.6163.4665.0649.71

