Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 72.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 10:17 AM IST
Sales rise 76.56% to Rs 6003.79 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 72.31% to Rs 610.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 354.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 76.56% to Rs 6003.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3400.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6003.793400.50 77 OPM %39.3017.70 -PBDT2493.72592.85 321 PBT2352.52472.57 398 NP610.35354.21 72

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 9:01 AM IST

