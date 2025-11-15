Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 72.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 76.56% to Rs 6003.79 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 72.31% to Rs 610.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 354.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 76.56% to Rs 6003.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3400.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.6003.793400.5039.3017.702493.72592.852352.52472.57610.35354.21

