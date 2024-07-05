Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Ircon International JV wins order of Rs 750.82 cr from RVNL

Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Ircon International (IRCON) has been awarded a LOA for the work of Design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of broad gauge ballastless track (BLT), supply of ballast and installation of track (excluding supply of rails and track sleepers) between chainage 6+015 (FLS) to 125+200 (FLS) in connection with New BG line between Rishikesh and Karanprayag (125km) in the state of Uttarakhand, India through a Joint Venture i.e. IRCON- Paras Railtech Private Limited- PCM Strescon Overseas Ventures [IRCON-PARAS-PCM (JV)] in the ratio of 60:25:15 respectively.

The value of this work order placed by Rail Vikas Nigam is Rs 750.82 crore.

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 12:55 PM IST

