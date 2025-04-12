Ircon International wins work order of Rs 127.80 cr from North Western Railway

Ircon International announced that S&T (Construction), North Western Railway, Indian Railways has awarded the work to the company for Design, Manufacture, Supply, Installation, Testing & Commissioning of Microprocessor based EI system (with inbuilt Block Instrument in EI) as per RDSO Spec at 20-stations of Ajmer Division along with Automatic Block Signalling and associated indoor & outdoor works of Signalling & Telecom Systems/gears. The value of the contract is Rs 127.80 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News