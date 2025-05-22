Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 58.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 58.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 7.66% to Rs 849.80 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global rose 58.96% to Rs 34.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 849.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 789.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.90% to Rs 153.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.14% to Rs 3379.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3040.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales849.80789.37 8 3379.583040.96 11 OPM %7.336.77 -8.568.83 - PBDT66.7460.86 10 302.33283.40 7 PBT41.2635.79 15 200.16190.01 5 NP34.0821.44 59 153.36127.91 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dishman Carbogen Amcis reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Reliance Retail Ventures standalone net profit declines 11.53% in the March 2025 quarter

IRCON Intl drops as Q4 PAT slides 14% YoY to Rs 278 cr

IndusInd Bank Ltd Slips 4.15%

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd Spikes 1.94%

First Published: May 22 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story