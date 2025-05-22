Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 58.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.66% to Rs 849.80 crore

Net profit of Vaibhav Global rose 58.96% to Rs 34.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 849.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 789.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.90% to Rs 153.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.14% to Rs 3379.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3040.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

