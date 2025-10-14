Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Oct 14 2025
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd clocked volume of 61514 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5335 shares

Container Corporation Of India Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 October 2025.

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd clocked volume of 61514 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5335 shares. The stock gained 9.76% to Rs.3,218.90. Volumes stood at 6901 shares in the last session.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd notched up volume of 5.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59028 shares. The stock slipped 0.07% to Rs.531.00. Volumes stood at 53088 shares in the last session.

The Ramco Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 1.92 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34393 shares. The stock dropped 0.45% to Rs.1,006.35. Volumes stood at 4725 shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 13.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.49% to Rs.1,046.20. Volumes stood at 3.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd saw volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34454 shares. The stock dropped 1.18% to Rs.590.15. Volumes stood at 19546 shares in the last session.

Oct 14 2025

