Volumes soar at Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd counter

Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd clocked volume of 61514 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5335 shares
Container Corporation Of India Ltd, The Ramco Cements Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd, Jubilant Foodworks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 October 2025.
Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd clocked volume of 61514 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 11.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5335 shares. The stock gained 9.76% to Rs.3,218.90. Volumes stood at 6901 shares in the last session.
Container Corporation Of India Ltd notched up volume of 5.17 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 59028 shares. The stock slipped 0.07% to Rs.531.00. Volumes stood at 53088 shares in the last session.
The Ramco Cements Ltd witnessed volume of 1.92 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 5.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34393 shares. The stock dropped 0.45% to Rs.1,006.35. Volumes stood at 4725 shares in the last session.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 13.1 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.12 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.49% to Rs.1,046.20. Volumes stood at 3.08 lakh shares in the last session.
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd saw volume of 1.36 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34454 shares. The stock dropped 1.18% to Rs.590.15. Volumes stood at 19546 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app