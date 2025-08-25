Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IREDA signs MoU with Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

IREDA signs MoU with Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

Image
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sets revenue target of Rs 8,200 cr for FY 25-26

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) today signed a performance based Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, outlining strategic targets for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Under the MoU, the Government of India has set a Revenue from Operations target of Rs 8,200 crore for FY 2025-26. IREDA had exceeded its Revenue from Operations target in FY 2024-25, achieving Rs 6,743.32 crores against the target of Rs 5,957 crore. The MoU also includes key performance parameters such as Return on Net Worth, Return on Capital Employed, NPA to Total Loans, Asset Turnover Ratio, and EBTDA, among other targets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.37%

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Vishal Mega Mart allots 79.33 lakh equity shares under ESOP

India, Fiji ink seven pacts; to build 100-bed hospital in Suva

RBI governor says Indian economy characterized by robust macroeconomic fundamentals

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story