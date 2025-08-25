IREDA signs MoU with Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

Sets revenue target of Rs 8,200 cr for FY 25-26

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) today signed a performance based Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India, outlining strategic targets for the fiscal year 2025-26.

Under the MoU, the Government of India has set a Revenue from Operations target of Rs 8,200 crore for FY 2025-26. IREDA had exceeded its Revenue from Operations target in FY 2024-25, achieving Rs 6,743.32 crores against the target of Rs 5,957 crore. The MoU also includes key performance parameters such as Return on Net Worth, Return on Capital Employed, NPA to Total Loans, Asset Turnover Ratio, and EBTDA, among other targets.