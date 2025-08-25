Vishal Mega Mart allots 79.33 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vishal Mega Mart has allotted 79,33,333 equity shares under ESOP on 25 August 2025. Consequent to the allotment, the paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 46,61,37,07,860 consisting of 4,66,13,70,786 equity shares having a face value of Rs.10/- each to Rs. 46,69,30,41,190 consisting of 4,66,93,04,119 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 10/- each.

