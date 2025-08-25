Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.37%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index records a surge of 2.37%

Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended up 2.37% at 36280.05 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd jumped 3.00%, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd added 2.84% and HCL Technologies Ltd rose 2.58%. The Nifty IT index has decreased 12.00% over last one year compared to the 0.58% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.67% and Nifty Realty index added 0.75% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.39% to close at 24967.75 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.40% to close at 81635.91 today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

