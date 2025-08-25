Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty August futures trade at premium

Nifty August futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,992.20, a premium of 24.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,967.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 97.65 points or 0.39% to 24,967.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.25% to 11.76.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vishal Mega Mart allots 79.33 lakh equity shares under ESOP

India, Fiji ink seven pacts; to build 100-bed hospital in Suva

RBI governor says Indian economy characterized by robust macroeconomic fundamentals

TCS helps ICICI Lombard achieve DR switchover on AWS Cloud

Avantel gains after securing Rs 3-cr order from DRDO

First Published: Aug 25 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story