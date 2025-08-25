Nifty August futures trade at premium

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty August 2025 futures closed at 24,992.20, a premium of 24.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 24,967.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 97.65 points or 0.39% to 24,967.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.25% to 11.76.

Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The August 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 August 2025.