Tejas Networks Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Avantel Ltd, Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd, Shriram Finance Ltd and Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 April 2025.

Tejas Networks Ltd lost 12.43% to Rs 753 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.36 lakh shares in the past one month.

Avantel Ltd crashed 9.43% to Rs 117.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.92 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd tumbled 5.82% to Rs 59.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shriram Finance Ltd dropped 5.77% to Rs 617.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd shed 5.52% to Rs 620. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64342 shares in the past one month.

