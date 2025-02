IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit rises 104.62% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.08% to Rs 32.83 crore

Net profit of IRIS Business Services rose 104.62% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 20.08% to Rs 32.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 27.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.32.8327.3415.8412.845.503.324.982.083.541.73

