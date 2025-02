Inox Wind consolidated net profit rises 10801.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 81.01% to Rs 911.27 crore

Net profit of Inox Wind rose 10801.87% to Rs 116.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 81.01% to Rs 911.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 503.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.911.27503.4522.7318.43252.8833.48206.315.43116.651.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News