IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd has added 0.45% over last one month compared to 1.64% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.45% drop in the SENSEX

IRIS Regtech Solutions Ltd gained 5.52% today to trade at Rs 267.85. The BSE Information Technology index is up 0.82% to quote at 29679.42. The index is down 1.64 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Newgen Software Technologies Ltd increased 2.5% and Ramco Systems Ltd added 2.44% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 13.93 % over last one year compared to the 5.03% fall in benchmark SENSEX.