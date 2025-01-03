Iron ore production up around 3% in current fiscal

Indias Iron production has recorded significant growth during FY 2024-25 (April-November) with total production rising by 3% to 182.6 million metric tonnes (MMT) compared to 177.2 MMT during the same period last year according to provisional data. Iron ore continues to be a major contributor accounting for 69% of the total MCDR (Mineral Conservation and Development Rules) mineral production by value.

