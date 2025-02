ISGEC Heavy Engineering standalone net profit rises 32.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.89% to Rs 1119.20 crore

Net profit of ISGEC Heavy Engineering rose 32.84% to Rs 58.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 44.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.89% to Rs 1119.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1066.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1119.201066.988.087.6595.5476.9778.4759.7058.6644.16

