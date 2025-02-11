Vibrant Global Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.52 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.66% to Rs 44.02 crore

Net loss of Vibrant Global Capital reported to Rs 11.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 10.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 23.66% to Rs 44.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 57.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.44.0257.66-23.3326.57-11.4113.64-12.0213.04-11.5210.62

