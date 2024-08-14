Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit rises 7.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:35 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 1.94% to Rs 3.03 crore

Net profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries rose 7.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 1.94% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.033.09 -2 OPM %5.945.83 -PBDT0.230.22 5 PBT0.200.19 5 NP0.150.14 7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades flat; Rail shares slip; Zomato, Nykaa gain

Amid surging immigration, crackdown ensnares students studying abroad

Man Utd sells Wan-Bissaka to West Ham ahead of arrival of Mazraoui, De Ligt

Punjab CM holds meeting to review progress in implementation of schemes

LIVE news: US denies involvement in Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina's resignation

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story