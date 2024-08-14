Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Suraj Industries standalone net profit declines 79.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales decline 26.83% to Rs 13.53 crore

Net profit of Suraj Industries declined 79.05% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.83% to Rs 13.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales13.5318.49 -27 OPM %4.2110.60 -PBDT0.601.75 -66 PBT0.291.46 -80 NP0.221.05 -79

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

