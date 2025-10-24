ITC Hotels Q2 PAT spurts 74% YoY to Rs 133 cr

ITC Hotels' consolidated net profit jumped 74.30% to Rs 132.77 crore on a 7.90% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 839.48 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 777.95 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 188.69 crore, up by 66.10% from Rs 113.60 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 699.72 crore, up 4.23% year on year (YoY).

On the segmental front, revenue from Hotels division was Rs 822.80 crore (up 7.76% YoY) and Other revenue was Rs 10.68 crore (up 13.49% YoY) in the Sep25 quarter.

On a half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 4.23% to Rs 699.72 crore on 11.54% rise in revenue from 1655.02 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. ITC Hotels is an Indian hospitality company that operates and manages hotels. It has over 100 hotels and is India's third largest hotel chain. It has a franchise agreement to operate most of its hotels as part of The Luxury Collection of Marriott International. It was a subsidiary of ITC Limited until its demerger in 2025. ITC Hotels Limited, formerly a subsidiary of ITC Limited, is a leading Indian hospitality company known for its luxury accommodations and commitment to sustainable practices, operating over 140 hotels across 90+ destinations under brands like ITC Hotels, Mementos, Storii, Welcomhotel, Fortune, and WelcomHeritage.