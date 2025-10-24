Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI planning to mandate Unique Transaction Identifier for over-the-counter derivative transactions

RBI planning to mandate Unique Transaction Identifier for over-the-counter derivative transactions

Image
Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a draft circular introducing the Unique Transaction Identifier (UTI) framework for over-the-counter (OTC) derivative transactions in India. The UTI is a globally recognised data element in derivative reporting and is in addition to the Legal Entity Identifier (LEI), which identifies counterparties to a transaction. While the LEI traces "who" is involved, the UTI identifies "which transaction" is being reported, allowing regulators to obtain an aggregated view of global OTC derivatives exposures.

RBI is planning to mandate Unique Transaction Identifier (UTI) for all over-the-counter (OTC) derivative transactions of market participants with effect from April 1, 2026. UTI will be implemented for all transactions in OTC markets for Rupee interest rate derivatives, forward contracts in Government securities, foreign currency derivatives, foreign currency interest rate derivatives, and credit derivatives in India, per RBI's Draft circular on UTI for OTC Derivative Transactions in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shanti Gears drops after Q2 PAT slips 16% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Rallis India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Aditya Birla Sun Life Q2 PAT marginally slides to Rs 241 crore

Volumes spurt at Gravita India Ltd counter

Supportive UK economic cues cap downside for GBP/USD as 1.3300 mark approaches

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story