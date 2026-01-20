ITC Hotels Q3 PAT rise 9% YoY to Rs 235 cr

ITC Hotels reported 9.37% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 235.13 crore on a 21.20% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,230.68 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before exceptional items and tax stood at Rs 411.13 crore in Q3 FY26, up 39.84% from Rs 293.98 crore reported in Q3 FY25. The company reported exceptional loss amounting to Rs 84 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses for the period under review aggregated to Rs 870.02 crore, up 17.50% year on year (YoY).

On the segmental front, revenue from Hotels division was Rs 1,132.51 crore (up 13.76% YoY) and Other revenue was Rs 12.88 crore (up 13.98% YoY) in the Dec25 quarter.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 32.65% YoY to Rs 501 crore, while revenue increased 15.46% YoY to Rs 2,885.70 crore in 9M FY26 compared with 9M FY25. ITC Hotels is an Indian hospitality company that operates and manages hotels. It has over 100 hotels and is India's third largest hotel chain. It has a franchise agreement to operate most of its hotels as part of The Luxury Collection of Marriott International. It was a subsidiary of ITC Limited until its demerger in 2025. ITC Hotels Limited, formerly a subsidiary of ITC Limited, is a leading Indian hospitality company known for its luxury accommodations and commitment to sustainable practices, operating over 140 hotels across 90+ destinations under brands like ITC Hotels, Mementos, Storii, Welcomhotel, Fortune, and WelcomHeritage.