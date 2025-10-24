Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Life Q2 PAT drops 6% YoY to Rs 494 cr

SBI Life Q2 PAT drops 6% YoY to Rs 494 cr

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
SBI Life Insurance Company's standalone net profit fell 6.58% to Rs 494.59 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 529.42 crore in Q2 FY25.

Net premium income jumped 22.61% to Rs 24,848.31 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 20,266.10 crore in Q2 FY25.

On half- yearly basis, the companys standalone net profit increased 3.81% YoY to Rs 1,088.96 crore in Q2 FY26. Net premium income jumped 18.82% YoY to Rs 42,026.81 crore in Q2 FY26.

Gross Written Premium (GWP) stood at Rs 42,900 crore in H1 FY26, marking a 19% jump from Rs 35,990 crore in H1 FY25. Within this, New Business Premium (NBP) rose 17% to Rs 18,350 crore, while Renewal Premium (RP) shot up 21% to Rs 24,550 crore.

In H1 FY26, Individual New Business Premium grew 6% to Rs 12,170 crore, while Annualized Premium Equivalent (APE) was up 10% at Rs 9,920 crore.

Value of New Business (VoNB) improved to Rs 2,750 crore in H1 FY26 from Rs 2,420 crore in H1 FY25, a 14% rise. The New Business Margin expanded to 27.8% inH1 FY26 from 26.8% a year ago.

The Indian Embedded Value (IEV) jumped 15% YoY to Rs 7,600 crore H1 FY26, while IEV per share rose to Rs 758 in H1 FY26 from Rs 659.4 in H1 FY25.

Assets under Management (AuM) rose 10% YoY to Rs 4.81 lakh crore in H1 FY26, and net worth increased to Rs 18,290 crore from Rs 16,260 crore in H1 FY26.

The company has maintained its leadership position in Individual Rated Premium of Rs 8,680 crore with 22.6% private market share in H1 FY26.

In H1 FY26, the growth in 13th month persistency (based on premium considering regular premium/ limited premium payment under individual category) improved by 70 bps to 87.1% due to the companys focus on improving the quality of business and customer retention.

Amit Jhingran, MD & CEO of SBI Life stated: We welcome the Indian Governments GST reforms, a key step toward insurance coverage for all by 2047, improving affordability and accessibility. These reforms will drive broader adoption, financial security and sustainable sector growth.

Q2 FY26 saw growth along with strategic product mix shifts and strong performance in Individual and group protection segments. Individual New Business Premiums gained momentum, shifting towards guaranteed non-par savings and protection solutions. 13th month persistency improved, reflecting strong customer relationships. Distribution channels including agency, bancassurance, brokers and digital platforms expanded market reach. We remain committed to customer trust, product innovation and disciplined execution for sustained growth and long-term value creation.

SBI Life's diverse range of products caters to individuals as well as group customers through protection, pension, savings and health solutions.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

