ITCONS E-Solutions gains on inking pact with APEXGCC consulting for GCC support services

ITCONS E-Solutions rose 1.08% to Rs 369.05 after signing a pact with APEXGCC Consulting LLP to offer real estate leasing support, leadership hiring, staffing and recruitment services for global firms planning to set up GCC in India.

According to an exchange filing, the partnership aims to support international companies looking to establish, operate, and scale world-class Global Capability Centres (GCC) in India. Under the agreement, ITCONS E-Solutions will provide services including real estate leasing support, leadership hiring, staffing, and recruitment. The scope and execution of assignments will be determined mutually on a project-to-project basis.

APEXGCC Consulting LLP is a specialized technology advisory firm that assists global enterprises in setting up and expanding Global Capability Centres in India. The collaboration is expected to create future growth opportunities and contribute to the companys profitability.