Shares of SAIL and Sammaan Capital are banned from F&O on 6 March 2026.

Earnings Today:

Aye Finance and Kwality Walls (India) will declare their quarterly result later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Fractal Analytics consolidated net profit jumped 10.6% to Rs 102.60 crore on 20.8% increase in net sales to Rs 854.40 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Tata Exlsi Launched DevStudio.ai, a multi-agent, ASPICE-Aligned GenAI Platform to accelerate the automotive software development l (SDLC) for OEMs, system suppliers, and semiconductor companies.

Also Read

Force Motors said that SEBI has sought information via email in relation to the companys unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. The regulator requested details including the chronology of event, details of insiders, MIS, details of Designated Persons, extract of Structured Digital Database etc. from the commencement of event till the information was published or became public.

Dr Reddys Laboratories (DRL) received the establishment inspection report (EIR) on March 04, 2026 for its formulations manufacturing facility (FTO-SEZ PU01) in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. The USFDA has classified the inspection outcome as 'Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI)' and concluded that the inspection is officially closed. Wipro announced appointment of Laura Marie Miller to its Board of Directors. Miller is widely recognized for helping enterprises navigate technology and AI-driven change, aligning digital and data capabilities with business strategy to drive growth and long-term resilience. . Earlier, she held global leadership roles at InterContinental Hotels Group and First Data. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services has entered into an agreement with Blue Star to provide employee expenses management solutions.