Mazagon Dock jumps after clarification on reported Rs 99,000 crore defence deal

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders surged 7.66% to Rs 2,532.15 after the company clarified developments related to media reports suggesting it could be part of a defence deal worth around Rs 99,000 crore.

According to media reports, the Indian Navy is looking to finalise an agreement with Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) to procure six advanced conventional submarines, which would be built in Mumbai by Mazagon Dock under a technology partnership.

Responding to a query from the stock exchanges regarding the report, the company said that Contract Negotiation Committee (CNC) negotiations between the government and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders have been completed and the proposal has been submitted for approval by the competent authority.