Mazagon Dock jumps after clarification on reported Rs 99,000 crore defence deal

Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 10:50 AM IST
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders surged 7.66% to Rs 2,532.15 after the company clarified developments related to media reports suggesting it could be part of a defence deal worth around Rs 99,000 crore.

According to media reports, the Indian Navy is looking to finalise an agreement with Germany's Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) to procure six advanced conventional submarines, which would be built in Mumbai by Mazagon Dock under a technology partnership.

Responding to a query from the stock exchanges regarding the report, the company said that Contract Negotiation Committee (CNC) negotiations between the government and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders have been completed and the proposal has been submitted for approval by the competent authority.

The company added that apart from this update, it is not aware of any other material developments that could explain the movement in its share price.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 9.01% to Rs 879.78 crore while net sales rose 14.55% to Rs 3601.09 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

