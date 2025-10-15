ITI announces change in directorate

ITI announced that the Government of India vide Ministry of Communications Order dated 14 October 2025 entrusted the additional charge for the post of Director (Finance) to Ramana Babu C V Director (Marketing), ITI for a period of six months w.e.f. 15 October 2025 or till assumption of charge of the post by the regular incumbent, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest.

