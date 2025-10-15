Bajaj Auto Ltd soars 0.01%, gains for fifth straight session

Bajaj Auto Ltd is quoting at Rs 9103.5, up 0.01% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.64% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% jump in NIFTY and a 3.31% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bajaj Auto Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26640.55, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.75 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9139.5, up 0.2% on the day.