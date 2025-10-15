Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Power Ltd soars 0.72%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd soars 0.72%, up for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:05 PM IST
Adani Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 156.02, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.66% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% drop in NIFTY and a 14.37% drop in the Nifty Energy.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Power Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35067.7, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 368.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 688.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 27.36 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

