Adani Power Ltd soars 0.72%, up for fifth straight session

Adani Power Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 156.02, up 0.72% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25319.85. The Sensex is at 82550.43, up 0.63%. Adani Power Ltd has risen around 22.4% in last one month.