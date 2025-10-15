Jindal Stainless Ltd up for fifth session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 788.65, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.26% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 5.03% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 788.65, up 1.69% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 25319.85. The Sensex is at 82550.43, up 0.63%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has risen around 4.64% in last one month.