Tata Power Company Ltd spurts 0.92%, rises for fifth straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35067.7, up 0.86% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.14 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 396.55, up 1.17% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is down 14.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.4% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.37% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.