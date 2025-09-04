Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITI bags order worth Rs 110-cr from Guj Info Petro

ITI bags order worth Rs 110-cr from Guj Info Petro

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ITI announced that it has been empanelled as a system integrator for implementation of IT infrastructure related projects on behalf of Guj Info Petro (GIPL).

The empanelment is for two transformative initiatives which include IT infrastructure implementation, and the establishment of a cutting-edge cyber security operation centre (SOC) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The period of empanelment is 36 months from the date of receipt of LOI and the value of the project is approximately Rs 110 crore.

These strategic IT contracts position the company at the forefront of Gujarats digital transformation by designing and deploying robust IT infrastructure, empowering government and enterprise clients with reliable, modern digital environments. The SOC will take charge of advanced cyber security operations to safeguard digital assets and ensure uninterrupted, secure services at GIPLs critical data infrastructure.

Rajesh Rai, chairman and managing director, ITI said ITI is pleased to partner with GIPL and our successful empanelment reflects ITI's position as a trusted and effective IT solutions provider to our clients. This new development presents significant opportunities, and we are excited to spread our wings in Gujarat.

ITI is a countrys premier telecom company and multi-unit central public sector undertaking, is a total solutions provider in telecommunications segment. It offers complete range of telecom products covering the whole spectrum of switching, transmission, and access & subscriber premises equipment.

The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to 63.61 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 91.31 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales fell 4.2% YoY to Rs 498.01 crore in Q1 June 2025.

The counter shed 0.65% to Rs 313.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Axiscades Tech arm bags contracts from global manufacturers

Volumes spurt at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Government actively engaged in creating an enabling environment to help exporters navigate recent challenges

Sensex spurts 454 pts; auto shares in demand

Cabinet approves Rs 1500 crore scheme to boost recycling capacity for critical minerals

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story