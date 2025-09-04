ITI bags order worth Rs 110-cr from Guj Info Petro

ITI announced that it has been empanelled as a system integrator for implementation of IT infrastructure related projects on behalf of Guj Info Petro (GIPL).

The empanelment is for two transformative initiatives which include IT infrastructure implementation, and the establishment of a cutting-edge cyber security operation centre (SOC) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The period of empanelment is 36 months from the date of receipt of LOI and the value of the project is approximately Rs 110 crore.

These strategic IT contracts position the company at the forefront of Gujarats digital transformation by designing and deploying robust IT infrastructure, empowering government and enterprise clients with reliable, modern digital environments. The SOC will take charge of advanced cyber security operations to safeguard digital assets and ensure uninterrupted, secure services at GIPLs critical data infrastructure.

Rajesh Rai, chairman and managing director, ITI said ITI is pleased to partner with GIPL and our successful empanelment reflects ITI's position as a trusted and effective IT solutions provider to our clients. This new development presents significant opportunities, and we are excited to spread our wings in Gujarat. ITI is a countrys premier telecom company and multi-unit central public sector undertaking, is a total solutions provider in telecommunications segment. It offers complete range of telecom products covering the whole spectrum of switching, transmission, and access & subscriber premises equipment. The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to 63.61 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 91.31 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales fell 4.2% YoY to Rs 498.01 crore in Q1 June 2025.