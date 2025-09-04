Volumes spurt at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd notched up volume of 35.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 61.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57921 shares
Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 September 2025.
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd notched up volume of 35.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 61.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57921 shares. The stock rose 0.92% to Rs.335.00. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.
Sapphire Foods India Ltd registered volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6048 shares. The stock rose 1.87% to Rs.329.25. Volumes stood at 9442 shares in the last session.
Doms Industries Ltd clocked volume of 31777 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2529 shares. The stock gained 7.10% to Rs.2,680.00. Volumes stood at 2224 shares in the last session.
Escorts Kubota Ltd saw volume of 72962 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6003 shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.3,857.20. Volumes stood at 2735 shares in the last session.
Campus Activewear Ltd witnessed volume of 2.53 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23240 shares. The stock increased 4.18% to Rs.280.70. Volumes stood at 26349 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app