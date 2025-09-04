Volumes spurt at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd notched up volume of 35.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 61.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57921 shares

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 September 2025.

Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd notched up volume of 35.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 61.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57921 shares. The stock rose 0.92% to Rs.335.00. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd registered volume of 1.07 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 17.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6048 shares. The stock rose 1.87% to Rs.329.25. Volumes stood at 9442 shares in the last session. Doms Industries Ltd clocked volume of 31777 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2529 shares. The stock gained 7.10% to Rs.2,680.00. Volumes stood at 2224 shares in the last session. Escorts Kubota Ltd saw volume of 72962 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 12.15 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6003 shares. The stock increased 4.99% to Rs.3,857.20. Volumes stood at 2735 shares in the last session.