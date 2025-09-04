Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Axiscades Tech arm bags contracts from global manufacturers

Axiscades Tech arm bags contracts from global manufacturers

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Axiscades Technologies said its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions, has secured contracts for the development of production line testing equipment for global contract manufacturers supporting one of two hyperscaler clients.

The scope also includes the creation of development test apparatus for audio products associated with the other hyperscaler. The initial estimated value of this pilot program is about $1 million. The project is to be executed within 6 to 18 months.

Axiscades Technologies is a leading, end-to-end technology, product and solutions provider aiding the creation of innovative, sustainable, and safer products worldwide in the aerospace, defence and ESAI domains.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.6% to Rs 20.75 crore on a 9% increase in net sales to Rs 243.71 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Shares of Axiscades Technologies rose 0.85% to Rs 1,375 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Volumes spurt at Aptus Value Housing Finance India Ltd counter

Government actively engaged in creating an enabling environment to help exporters navigate recent challenges

Sensex spurts 454 pts; auto shares in demand

Cabinet approves Rs 1500 crore scheme to boost recycling capacity for critical minerals

SPML Infra elevates Abhinandan Sethi as Managing Director

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story