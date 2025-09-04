Axiscades Tech arm bags contracts from global manufacturers

Axiscades Technologies said its subsidiary, Mistral Solutions, has secured contracts for the development of production line testing equipment for global contract manufacturers supporting one of two hyperscaler clients.

The scope also includes the creation of development test apparatus for audio products associated with the other hyperscaler. The initial estimated value of this pilot program is about $1 million. The project is to be executed within 6 to 18 months.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 21.6% to Rs 20.75 crore on a 9% increase in net sales to Rs 243.71 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.