Epic Energy consolidated net profit rises 152.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.58% to Rs 2.38 crore

Net profit of Epic Energy rose 152.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.58% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 258.33% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.31% to Rs 4.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

2.381.524.263.0824.3718.4231.6915.910.580.281.350.500.370.241.000.320.630.251.290.36

