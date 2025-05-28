Taylormade Renewables consolidated net profit declines 38.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 3.74% to Rs 19.81 crore

Net profit of Taylormade Renewables declined 38.29% to Rs 6.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 3.74% to Rs 19.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.74% to Rs 12.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 51.68% to Rs 71.14 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 46.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

19.8120.5871.1446.9051.7968.9528.4735.5410.2014.0519.7316.119.7213.8518.1615.746.3510.2912.2711.08

