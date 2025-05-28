U.P.Asbestos consolidated net profit declines 2.14% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 20.62% to Rs 48.03 crore

Net profit of U.P.Asbestos declined 2.14% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 20.62% to Rs 48.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.20% to Rs 14.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.88% to Rs 244.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 205.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

48.0360.51244.77205.9014.686.1812.678.035.183.1324.5011.493.371.4019.026.641.371.4014.105.87

