Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit rises 62.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit rises 62.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 3.88% to Rs 101.21 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric President Systems rose 62.46% to Rs 15.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 101.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.26% to Rs 48.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.29% to Rs 456.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 392.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales101.2197.43 4 456.99392.97 16 OPM %22.4615.04 -13.8112.08 - PBDT23.0315.05 53 70.9849.96 42 PBT21.7712.92 68 65.1640.54 61 NP15.849.75 62 48.0329.97 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maris Spinners reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.31 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Dynamics declines after Q4 PAT slides 6% YoY to Rs 273 cr

Ravindra Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

JK Lakshmi Q4 PAT slides 3% YoY to Rs 138 crore

ITI jumps after Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 4 cr

First Published: May 28 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story