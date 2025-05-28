Schneider Electric President Systems standalone net profit rises 62.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.88% to Rs 101.21 crore

Net profit of Schneider Electric President Systems rose 62.46% to Rs 15.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.88% to Rs 101.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.26% to Rs 48.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 29.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.29% to Rs 456.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 392.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

